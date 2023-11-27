Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra to perform at Mugham Center

27 November 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will give a concert at the International Mugham Center on November 30.

The concert themed Memory#3: Terra Memoria will feature music pieces by Gerard Grisey, Brian Ferneyhough, Klaus Huber, and Kaija Saariaho, whose works mainly coincided with the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century, Azernews reports.

This time the orchestra will be conducted by the Russian Meri Cheminava.

Mary Cheminava was born in St. Petersburg and studied music there. She is a participant in many prestigious festivals.

The conductor studied at the Moscow State Conservatory (in the class of I.A. Dronov) in the specialty of Artistic Director of Opera and Symphony Orchestra. In 2021, she started working as an assistant conductor at the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada. Entrance to the concert is free.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

--

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz