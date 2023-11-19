Concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of birth of National Leader held in St. Petersburg [PHOTOS]

19 November 2023 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Concert dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern Azerbaijani state and outstanding statesman, was held in the Dome Hall of the Tavrichesky Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. Citing to the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, Azernews reports.

The event was held with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, joint organisation of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg and the administration of the Tauride Palace.

Representatives of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg, the Russian Representative Office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Consulate General of Turkey in St. Petersburg, the Azerbaijani Diaspora, local self-government bodies and the public attended the event.

During the concert, a concert programme consisting of classical works by Azerbaijani, Russian and foreign composers was presented by the State Symphony Orchestra of the Leningrad Region under the direction of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, famous conductor Yalchin Adigozalov. The works were performed by Honoured Artists of Azerbaijan Elnara Mammadova and Regina Rustamova and soloists of the Mariinsky Theatre Maharram Huseynov and Hamid Abdulov.

The concert was met with great interest and applause.

