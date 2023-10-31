Young talents delight audience with wonderful music [PHOTOS]

31 October 2023 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted another concert within "Gənclərə dəstək" (Youth Support) project.

Laureates of republican and international competitions, including Uzeyir Aghazade (piano), Devletkhan Mirzoyev (accordion), Yusif Asgarov, Aliakber Muradli, Adem Eminli, Hasan Huseynov, Orkhan Sultanli, Jabbar Pashazade (tar), Sanan Rafaeloglu (oud) delighted the audience with the music pieces of Azerbaijani composers, Azernews reports.

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, conducted by Honored Artist Ilaha Huseynova.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the Youth Support aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The music project is initiated by the director of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzada.

Numerous concerts organized within the project have always been met with great public interest.

The concerts, which are traditionally held several times a month, feature a wide range of music styles from classical to jazz music.

Over the past years, the Youth Support project has joined many festivals and competitions such as the New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, and the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers

