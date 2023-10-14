Azerbaijani feature film screened at international film festival in Austria

14 October 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani short feature film "Destruction" produced by "Ultra" Production has been demonstrated at International Film Festival in Australia.

The European premier of the film was held at the Linz International Short Film Festival.

The film revolves around the relationship between a boy, who suddenly enters an artist's life, and a police investigating the incident. Bleeding from his wound, the boy rushes into the artist's workshop. While the girl tries to help him, the police arrives and starts questioning the artist. And reality is increasingly becoming distorted. Vusala Aghayeva, Asiman Agha Rovshan, Rahib Mammadzade, Nurlan Hasanli played the leading roles.

The director and screenwriter of the film are Igor Smola, director of photography is Natig Husiyev, artist Aysel Amirova, producers are Emil Najafov, Elvin Adigozal, Igor Smola and Yekaterina Bordachova.

