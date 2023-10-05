Baku Museum Center opens exhibition of fine arts [PHOTOS]

Baku Museum Center has opened an exhibition of fine arts themed "Peace to My Land".

The exhibition at the center's Art Gallery displays art pieces from the fund of the State Art Gallery.

More than 50 canvases, 17 graphic works and 12 sculptures left the art lovers in awe, Azernews reports.

The works represent a look at different spheres of life in Azerbaijan by the most outstanding artists, starting from the middle of the last century - both the great luminaries who have already passed away, and incredibly talented contemporaries.

Among them are works by Sattar Bahlulzadeh, Tahir Salakhov, Togrul Narimanbayov, Mikail Abdullayev, Javad Mirjavadov, Altay Gadzhiev, Ujal Akhverdiyev, Mirnadir Zeynalov, Kamil Najafzadeh, Farhad Khalilov, Elena Akhverdiyeva, Inna Kostina, Irina Eldarova, Vugar Muradov and many others.

The leitmotif of the theme of the presented works is Togrul Narimanbayov's painting "Blossoming Land" that also features on the exhibition poster.

Note that Baku Museum Center's Art Gallery consists of five halls. Since 2006, the gallery has held such exhibitions as "The Wings of Time", "The Seasons", "Autumn Colors", "Spring. Woman. Love", "Harmony of Winter" as well as solo exhibitions by German photographer Klaus Wikrat and Bulgarian artist Emil Stoychev.

The exhibition is open until October 8 from 10:00 to 18:00. Admission is free.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz