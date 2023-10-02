Azerbaijani director attends Hungary's largest int'l theater festival [PHOTOS]

2 October 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani director has been invited to take part in the 10th MITEN International Theater Festival in Hungary.

Recall that this spring Tarlan Rasulov became the only Azerbaijani director to represent the country at the International Theater Olympics in Hungary.

"The scale of the Olympics is impressive. More than 750 theater productions from 58 countries were demonstrated in different Hungarian cities as part of the event. The Olympics are held every four years. It would be nice if Azerbaijan also hosted the Theater Olympics one day. It is very important to overcome some of the isolation of our theater. We have everything for this and there are people who can realize this plan in the best possible way, shaking up the theatrical landscape and demonstrating the strengths of the Azerbaijani theater to professionals and audiences from different countries," Tarlan Rasulov told AZERNEWS.

The finale of the Theater Olympics will be the MITEM festival. Its rich program includes a theater conference, discussions and round tables on contemporary challenges facing culture and art, popular theater productions from France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Georgia and other countries, as well as a review of the national Hungarian theater.

Founded in 2014, Hungary's largest international theater festival is aimed to serve as an artistic meeting place where representatives of different cultures and theater aesthetics can present their work and connect with each other.

In recent years, the festival program included over 200 theater plays from 30 countries.

The 10th MITEN International Theater Festival will last until October 23.

Tarlan Rasulov is a theater director, founder of the dOM, known as the first interactive theater in Azerbaijan. He is also the author of the method of spontaneous acting.

Rasulov heads the Cultural Center at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and the laboratory of experimental theater at the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers.

He has initiated a number of social and theatrical projects created with the support of UNICEF, UNHCR, Goethe Institute, British Council, etc.

Tarlan Rasulov is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers. European Drama Translation Network (EURODRAM), Eastern European Performing Arts Platform, Guild of Professional Film Directors of Azerbaijan.

Regional managing editor of the Azerbaijani theater section of the international theater portal The Theater Times. Participant and laureate of international theater festivals, expert and speaker at international forums and conferences.

He is also the regional managing editor of the Azerbaijani theater section of the international portal "The Theater Times".

Rasulov is a participant and laureate of international theater festivals, expert and speaker at international forums and conferences.

