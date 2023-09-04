National film director invited as jury member to Kazan Int'l Muslim Film Festival

4 September 2023 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Well-known film director and producer Fariz Ahmadov has been invited as a jury member to the 19th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

The jury of the main competition included representatives of nine countries, Azernews reports.

Earlier, Fariz Ahmadov acted as the jury chairman for the documentary films program at Lendok International Film Festival.

The 9th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival will take place in Tatarstan on September 5-9.

The festival's main goal is the experience exchange of the workers in the sphere of culture and arts of Russia and Muslim countries of the neighboring and far-abroad countries, displaying the creative achievements of the Muslim cinematographers.

The motto of the festival is "To the dialogue of cultures through the culture of dialogue".

In 2022, Azerbaijani films were screened as part of the festival. The program "Russia - Islamic World" featured Alisattar Guliyev's film "Olimpia", while Elvin Mirzoyev's film "Slave" was demonstrated within the "Turkic World" program.

Gulu Askarov's film "Fence" was shown as part of the "Short-length feature films" program, while Elvin Ashirov's film "Where is your home" was included in the "Short-length documentaries" program.

In addition, Azerbaijani film director, People's Artist Ogtay Mir-Gasim held a master class on Fundamentals of Natural Science and Modern Cinematography.

