Shahmar Alakbarov is one of the most prominent figures in Azerbaijani cinema, known for his remarkable contributions. His work has helped to shape and define the country's film industry.

Alakbarov's extensive knowledge and brilliant acting skills made him a beloved actor for cinema lovers.

Shahmar Alakbarliov showed himself as a talented actor and director at the AzerbaijanFilm studio.

His most popular roles were Gazanfar ("My Seven Sons"), Iman ("The Last Pass"), Arif ("Life Tests Us"), Azad ("Winds Blow in Baku"), Gatyr Mammad ("Avenger from Ganjabasar"), Javidan ("Babek"), Ibrahim ("Time to Saddle Horses") and others.

In 1987 Shahmar Alakbarov together with Gulbeniz Azimzadeh produced his first movie "Exam". He also directed such films as "Gazelkhan" and "Night without Edge".

The film "Gazelkhan" was his third and one of the most beloved films. Unfortunately, while shooting the film Shahmar's health was getting worse and he could not see this film on the screen.

Shahmar Alakbarov also performed as a radio broadcaster, and his first radio broadcasting was "Ulduz". Furthermore, he started working in Mоlla Nasreddin Radio as a broadcaster.

Alakbarov's tireless efforts to promote Azerbaijani cinema did not go unnoticed.

Shahmar Alakbarov got the name both of People's Artist and Honored Artist. He also received the Laureate of State Price of Azerbaijan USSR.

Cultural and public figures, Alakbarov's family and friends have paid tribute to the acclaimed actor and director, who would have turned eighty this year.

Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov noted that despite the fact that 31 years have passed since the death of a remarkable actor, his legacy continues to live on.

People's Artists Vagif Mustafayev, Hamida Omarova, Ogtay Mir-Gasim and many others also shared their memories of Shahmar Alakbarov, noting that his name has been inscribed in the history of the national cinema.

Nizami Cinema Center will host an event dedicated to Alakbarov's 80th anniversary.

The evening will be held with the support of the Culture Ministry and with the participation of the State Film Fund.

