National conductor participates in Immling Festival [PHOTOS]

16 August 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has taken part in the Immling Festival's closing ceremony held in Germany.

According to tradition, Bavarian Festival Orchestra was led by three conductors - the festival's found and artistic director Cornelia Von Kerssenbrock (Germany), the principal conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev and professor of the Tbilisi State Conservatory Mikhail Yedisharashvili (Georgia), Azernews reports.

The four-hour gala concert features some of the best examples of world opera, including arias from operas by Gioacchino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Francesco Cilea, Jules Massenet, Georges Bizet, Charles Francois Gounod, Richard Wagner, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Modest Mussorgsky, Zakaria Paliashvili.

Opera stars from Great Britain, Germany, Mexico, Chile, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia and other countries delighted the audience with their performances.

At the end of the program, the German audience enjoyed the fragments from Gara Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties" under the baton of Ayyub Guliyev.

