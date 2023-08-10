Azerbaijan's Honored Artist publishes book about national cinema

10 August 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Honored Artist Bahram Bagirzade has published a book "AzerbaijanFilm. History of a film studio for children".

The book was published on the occasion of the National Cinema Day, which is celebrated on August 2, Azernews reports.

Thanks to the new publication, young readers will learn more about the history of AzerbaijanFilm studio. The book invites young readers to get acquainted with the legacy of the prominent directors and provides insight into the films produced in Azerbaijan

Bahram Bagirzade dedicates the book to one of the most beloved directors, People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev.

Bagirzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the Union of Cinematographers as well as Association of Photographers and Society of Cartoonists.

He is the author of more than thirty books about prominent public and art figures such as Gara Garayev, Vagif Mustafazade, Sakit Mammadov and others.

---

