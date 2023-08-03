Azerbaijani cinema passes long way of development [PHOTOS]

3 August 2023 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

125 years have passed since the foundation of the Azerbaijani Cinema.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography "You are caught" was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898.

The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography.

To honor this historical day, the national leader Heydar Aliyev signed an order on December 18, 2000, to declare August 2 as the professional holiday of cinema workers.

On their professional holiday, cinema workers have gathered at Nizami Cinema Center to discuss how far Azerbaijani cinema has come over these years.

Note that 2023 is significant for the national cinematography as it also marks the 100th anniversary of AzerbaijanFilm Studio, Azernews reports.

The film studio was established in 1920 as a photo-cinema department at the Azerbaijani SSR People's Commissariat, and in 1923 was renamed after the Azerbaijani Photo-Cinema Office (AFKI).

Known as one of the country's leading film studios, AzerbaijanFilm has greatly enriched the Azerbaijani film industry with a number of cinematic masterpieces.

The Culture Minister of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Adil Karimli and Ozodbek Nazarbekov, prominent Azerbaijani filmmakers, as well as representatives of the younger generation, who are pursuing career in the film industry attended the event.

First, the guests were shown the video, which highlights the statements made by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev regarding the Azerbaijani cinema.

After, the floor was given to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli.

In his remarks, the minister stressed that Azerbaijani cinema has come a long and successful path of development.

The great role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of national cinematography was noted as well.

The minister emphasized that Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to the national film industry.

Adil Karimli outlined President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's great attention paid to the development of national cinematography.

The adoption of the "State Program for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinema for 2008-2018", an increase in investments in the production of Azerbaijani films, the creation of conditions for the presentation of domestic films at international film festivals, the foundation of the Azerbaijan Film Agency are main indicators of the state attention to the local cinema industry.

In his speech, the minister also touched upon the issue of the recent merger of the two cinematographic unions.

"This will contribute to the development of our cinema. The unification of the two cinematographic unions is a big step," he added.

Next, People's Artists Shafiga Mammadova and Rasim Balayev were invited to the stage, who congratulated their colleagues on their professional holiday, wished them creative success.

Shafiga Mammadova and Rasim Balayev expressed satisfaction with the work carried out to enrich and promote domestic cinema.

Then, a number of domestic filmmakers were presented with awards and diplomas established by the Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan Film Agency and cinematographic unions.

The ceremony was followed by a concert program with the participation of the Avangard Chamber Orchestra, which performed compositions from cult Azerbaijani films.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz