Gabala Int'l Music Festival wraps up [PHOTOS]

The 13th Gabala International Music Festival has wrapped up. The music festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The festival, which has become a beautiful tradition, has managed to attract the attention of the music lovers.

World-famous musicians, performers, conductors, music ensembles from Great Britain, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Turkiye participated in the seven-day music festival, which started on July 27.

This year's Gabala International Music Festival was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Spectacular gala concert was presented to the audience with the participation of People's Artist Anvar Sadigov (harmonic), Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab (piano) and Qaytagi instrumental ensemble.

The ensemble includes Honored artist Alakbar Alakbarov (tar), Shakir Davudov (violin), Orkhan Musayev (bass, clarinet), Khasay Gulmammadov (saz, oud), Bahram Mahmudov (double drum, percussion), Elvin Bashirov (percussion), Taleh Agayev. (piano), Elmir Aliyev (drums), Salim Mammadov (bass guitar) and Hidayat Sadigbayli (piano).

At the concert, People's Artist Anvar Sadigov, Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab and Qaytagi instrumental ensemble performed songs from Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "Arshin Mal Alan" and "Where is Ahmad?" potpourri based on the music of the movie, Jahangir Jahangirov's "Zeriflik", folk dance "Khanchobani", "Khayal" from the movie "Telephone Girl", "Native Songs", Astor Pyatsolla "Adios Nonino", Anvar Sadigov`s "Praktike by 9/8", Emil Afrasiyab's "Prayer", Ruhangiz Gasimova's "Mother, my friend is getting married", "Perfume is left in the flowers", V. Cosma's potpourri based on the music of the movie "Toy", "From the repertoire of Khan Shushinsky", "Italyansaaya", Tofig Guliyev's "Nakhchivani", folk song "Lachin", folk dance "Uzundera" and other works were greeted with a storm of applause by the audience.

The 13th Gabala International Music Festival ended on a happy note. This festival, the popularity of which is increasing every year, is a major event in the country's cultural life.

Gabala International Music Festival, which is eagerly awaited by everyone with a classical music accent, also serves to discover new talents, exchange knowledge and research in this field.

On the days of the festival, music lovers and guests of the city enjoyed concerts of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, "Supporting Youth" project participants, Baku Chamber Orchestra, Clarte Clarinet Quartet, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, and young mugham singers.

The 150th anniversaries of the great Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, the 90th anniversary of the famous Azerbaijani composer Arif Malikov, the 95th anniversary of the famous pianist Bella Davidovich, and the 190th anniversary of the famous German composer Johannes Brahms were also celebrated with special concert programs within the festival.

Thousands of spectators watched these concerts held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center and on the open stage in Gabala.

