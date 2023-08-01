Music lovers enjoy another concert within Gabala Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

1 August 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Music lovers have enjoyed another concert at Heydar Aliyev Congress Center held as part of the 13th Gabala International Music Festival.

The music festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Baku Chamber Orchestra performed a concert dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the well-known pianist Bella Davidovich.

In the first part of the concert, the orchestra mesmerized the audience with Johann Sebastian Bach's Dance Suite No. 1 For Strings, conducted by Dmitry Sitkovetsky (UK).

Next, Dmitri Sitkovetsky performed Five minutes from the life of V. A. Mozart For Violin, Strings and Percussion by Alexander Raskatov for violin, strings and percussion, Arvo Pyart's "Brothers" For Violin, Strings and Percussion,Bella Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances For Violin and Strings, Sergei Rachmaninoff's Vocalise For Strings, parts II and IV from Fikrat Amirov's Nizami Symphony, Frangiz Alizade's Dance For Strings, Leonit Desyatnikov's Songs of Bukovina.

Baku Chamber Orchestra was founded in 2011 by the initiative of the students of the Baku Music Academy. The orchestra consists of laureates of international competitions and talented musicians.

The orchestra went on tour with concert programs in many countries and accompanied well-known Azerbaijani and international musicians.

Baku Chamber Orchestra's artistic director is the People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, professor Farhad Badalbayli, the chief conductor is the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Within the festival, Heydar Aliyev Congress Center will host a chamber music on August 1 at 18:00.

