National Art Museum expands int'l cooperation

31 July 2023 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has signed a cooperation protocol in the field of culture and art with Izmir Culture and Tourism Department and Ege University.

The protocol was signed in order to raise the existing cooperation in the field of culture and art to a high level, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Director of Izmir Culture and Tourism Department Murat Karacanta said that the a number of events and exhibition are being planned as part of the bilateral cooperation.

A mutual exchange between Azerbaijan National Art Museum staff and Ege University professors are expected to further deepen cooperation between the two sides.

Furthermore, the National Art Museum staff met with well-known art and culture figures and visited the museums in Izmir.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum thrills art connoisseurs with the best examples of decorative-applied arts of western Europe.

The museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Here, the museum visitors admire masterpieces of Italian, French, German, and Polish painters.

The second edifice, built in 1885 houses oriental art, represents particularly Persian, Turkish, Chinese, and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Aleksey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin, and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists such as Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzada, Vidadi Narimanbayov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbayov, and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.

