Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation releases new book on Molla Panah Vagif

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has published a new book about the great poet of Azerbaijan Molla Panah Vagif "The vizier himself, in word is shah" (Özü vəzir, sözü şah).

The publication was issued due to the announcement of the Shusha city as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023, in order to promote the literary heritage of outstanding personalities of the Turkic world, Azernews reports.

The book contains poems dedicated to Molla Panah Vagif by Azerbaijani and foreign poets, imitations (nazireler) written on his works, phrases by Azerbaijani and world-famous literary figures as well as epic (dastan) "Vagif", the well known drama of the same name by Samad Vurgun and debate poems (deyishmeler) between Vagif and Molla Vali Vidadi.

It also covers works by famous Azerbaijani artists embodying the image of the poet in the visual arts, as well as photographs from the play "Vagif", staged in the theaters of Azerbaijan in different years.

The book opens with a foreword "Molla Panah Vagif and a few words about this book" by head of the project, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva.

In the preface, Gunay Afandiyeva outlines the importance of the literary activity of Molla Panah Vagif for the Turkic world.

"The creative heritage of the outstanding personalities of the Turkic world, the works written about them, are of great significance for the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The book "The vizier himself, his word is shah" is another project of the organization in this direction. In the book, poetic works, pearls of fine art dedicated to the personality and literary heritage of the poet, once again show that Vagif is alive and akin to the Turkic peoples".

The compiler and editor of the book, which was issued in the Zardabi publishing house, is the poet Farid Huseyn, the art designer-Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, consultant-Honored Cultural Worker Barat Vusal, the author of the explanations is the translator Mohammed Nuri.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz