Heydar Aliyev Center celebrates National Salvation Day [PHOTOS]

2023 coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the 30th anniversary of his return to power.

On the occasion of this significant date, the Heydar Aliyev Center has presented the installation "Heydar Aliyev - 100", the photo album "Moments of a Great Man's Life" and "Iz" (Trace) documentary, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, prominent state, culture and public figures attended the event.

Speaking at the presentation, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov recalled at this documentary was premiered in Shusha within Kharibulbul International Music Festival.

Considering the great interest in the film, its presentation was also organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

In his speech, Anar Alakbarov also touched up the photo album "Moments of a Great Man's Life" prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Some photos of National Leader Heydar Aliyev were published for the first time in the photo album, which covers different periods of the Great Leader's life and multifaceted political activity.

Speaking about the instalation "Heydar Aliyev - 100", its author, Honored Artist Rashad Alakbarov emphasized that the art work was created in the spirit of the op-art (optical art),which has been spreading widely in the international art space since the second half of the 20th century.

The composition created over six months revives the portrait of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. In the work, the light of 100 poles, used as an artistic tool as a symbol of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, expresses the eternal life of the genius.

People's Artist Farhad Khalilov shared his impressions about the art work and said:

"This is a very beautiful, exemplary work. This work is worthy of the Great Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, and is remarkable as a modern work of art."

Honored Art Worker Ayaz Salayev spoke about the making of the documentary "Iz" (Trace).

The film is based on the quote of the national leader Heydar Aliyev: "Every person who comes to this world will leave this world. But happiness belongs to those who leaves a big trace in this world."

The film script includes speeches of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at different times and reflects the development concept of modern independent Azerbaijan.

It highlights the life of the National Leader, his commitment to his homeland and people, the strengthening of Azerbaijan as an independent state, and his consistent policy towards the liberation of Karabakh from occupation.

The documentary also shows footage of the liberation of the lands from the Armenian occupation under the leadership of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the restoration of the Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, thereby realizing the will and dreams of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

