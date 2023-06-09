Opera singer shares his thoughts at threshold of gala concert

9 June 2023 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Opera lovers in Baku are looking forward to one of the most exciting events in the country's cultural life.

World-renowned opera singers, soloists of the Russian Bolshoi Theater, opera stars Dinara Aliyeva and Elchin Azizov, leading soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artists Fidan Hajiyeva, Samir Jafarov, Akram Poladov, Gulnaz Ismayilova and many others will delight the audience with classic opera masterpieces under the baton of the principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Large-scale concert Viva-Opera will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center with works on June 11.

At the threshold of the event, the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Mahir Tagizada shared with AZERNEWS his thoughts and feelings on the upcoming event.

"Viva-Opera is the first major event to be held in the theater under the leadership of newly-appointed director, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov. We are finishing our season with this gala concert. Incredibly diverse concert program awaits opera lovers. During the concert, I will sing the aria from Giacomo Puccini's opera Gianni Schicchi. The next colorful number in the concert was supposed to be a duet of Rodrigo and Philip from Giuseppe Verdi's opera Don Carlos with maestro Ferruccio Furlanetto, but unfortunately he fell ill and will not be able to participate in our concert. Preparations for the event are very exciting. Me and all soloists are looking forward to Viva-Opera," the opera singer said.

