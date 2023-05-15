National artist demonstrates transience of life through art [PHOTOS]

15 May 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Museum Center has opened a personal exhibition by Abulfaz Farajoglu themed "Starting point".

Nearly 16 graphic works and 91 paintings were on display as part of the exhibition, Azernews reports.

In their remarks, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, deputy of the Azerbaijani parliament, member of the International Association of Artists under UNESCO, chairman of the Nakhchivan Artists' Union, Honored Artist Ulviya Gamzayeva praised the artist's masterpieces, distinguished with original style. His avant-garde paintings feature unique motifs, images and landscapes.

The 67-year-old artist was born in Nakhchivan. He is a graduate of the Azim Azimzade State Art School. Since 1984, he has been a member of the Azerbaijan Artists` Union. In 2005 he was elected a member of the International Association of Plastic Arts.

In 1981-1994, he was a teacher at the Nakhchivan School of Arts. In 1997-2020, he taught at various educational institutions in Turkiye.

His personal exhibitions have been successfully held in Ukraine, Germany, Turkiye, Russia, UAE, USA, Japan, Denmark, Bulgaria, France, Poland, Italy, Belgium, China, Iran, etc.

Since the aesthetics of the artist's paintings and graphic works are being updated, his works in various genres have always been in the center of public attention.

The exhibition "Starting point" in the genre of modern expressionism reflects the traditional image of reality. Instead of depicting reality as it is, it is important for an artist to show his inner world. The exhibition also calls to stop rushing through life and focus on what is really important.

The distorted lines, contrasting colors, abstract forms and other elements in paintings left a deep impression on the viewers.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov

