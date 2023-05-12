Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to organize series of events

12 May 2023 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

On May 16-18, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Non-Governmental Organization the Azerbaijan National Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will organize series of events on the occasion of the International Museum Day, Azernews reports.

On May 16, 12:00, Parvin Muslumzada, a child psychologist of the Center for Mental Health, will present an art therapy session My World, for children over 13 years in the specially designed Chelebi room.

On May 17, 16:00, Jamila Mammadova, the Director of the Center for Climate Change will deliver a lecture aimed to educate the young generation on global issues such as climate change, and biodiversity loss, and encourage them to fight those challenges.

On May 18, 12:00, for the museum’s little friends, the students of the educational complex #132-134 will perform the interactive play Become a Voice for Nature! The ground ecosystem preservation-themed play, calling for loving nature and taking care of it, will end with a demonstration of the relevant art installation.

It should be noted that International Museums Day, established on the initiative of the ICOM in 1977, is celebrated worldwide on May 18 every year under a certain motto. This year’s motto is Museums, Sustainability, and Well-being.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz