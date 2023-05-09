Azerkhalcha presents memorial carpet Heydar Aliyev-100 [PHOTOS]

9 May 2023 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A memorial carpet "Heydar Aliyev-100" has been presented at Azerkhalcha OJSC showroom in Icherisheher.

According to Azernews, the main purpose of the event was to honor the blessed memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev through carpet art, which he appreciated and paid great attention to.

The project was implemented by Azerkhalcha OJSC jointly with Jan Azerbaijan LLC and presented on the Carpet Weaver's Day.

The event was attended by state and public figures, representatives of culture and science, creative intelligentsia and youth.

Speaking at the event, chairman of Azerkhalcha Board of Directors, Honored Art Worker Emin Mammadov noted that in 2016, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of the Carpet Weaver's Day.

According to the decree, this professional holiday is annually celebrated in the country on May 5

"Carpet weavers celebrate their professional holiday on a significant date - on the eve of the birthday of the national leader, founder of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, who has always paid great attention to national culture and heritage and supported the creative pursuits of cultural and art workers. On Carpet Weaver's Day, Azerkhalcha employees visited the Alley of Honor, laid flowers at the grave of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and honored his blessed memory. The ancient art of carpet weaving has always been in the spotlight and highly appreciated by the great leader Heydar Aliyev. Therefore, on this day we presented our new project in memory of him", said Mammadov.

A great role in the development of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum and folk applied art belongs to Heydar Aliyev, on whose initiative large funds were allocated in the early 70s to replenish the museum's funds and purchase masterpieces of Azerbaijani carpet art.

In 1972, the grand opening of the museum exposition took place at Juma Mosque with the participation of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"And after the return to power of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the early 90s, a great revival took place in the carpet art, as well as in other areas of culture. The first and second international symposia themed "Oriental carpet art" and "Azerbaijan Carpet Art" were also associated with Heydar Aliyev. Carpet weavers with great respect honor the blessed memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, thanks to whose activities the heritage of national carpet art is passed down from generation to generation, known all over the world," he added.

Azerkhalcha OJSC is making great strides towards the promotion and development of carpet art, enabling creative individuals to embody their ideas, thoughts and their world in it. Thus, the institution establishes extensive cooperation links with young artists, designers and carpet weavers.

The author of the idea of ​​the carpet, Honored Art Worker Tahir Imanov noted that his love for carpet art originated in his childhood, when he lived in Shusha, in the house of his grandfather, , a prominent composer and conductor , People's Artist of Azerbaijan Suleyman Alasgarov.

"Eminent cultural and art figures always came to visit us in Shusha. One day, our guest was a famous ornamental artist, carpet weaver, art historian, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Latif Karimov. When I was child, his stories about carpets and his love for this ancient art form appeared before my eyes like a feature film. Years passed, but this love for carpet art forever settled in our hearts - mine and my brother Jabir, who a few years ago implemented a project dedicated to this art. And in the Year of Heydar Aliyev, the year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as a person who was lucky enough to communicate with him during the times of KVN team "Parni iz Baku", I decided to do my bit and I had the idea to create a carpet with a map of Azerbaijan in honor of the significant event," said Tahir Imanov.

He expressed his gratitude to the chairman of Azerkhalcha Board of Directors, Honored Art Worker Emin Mammadov for supporting the idea and implementing the project.

The creative team of Azerkhalcha OJSC and the weavers of the studios located in the regions played a huge role in the creation of the memorial carpet "Heydar Aliyev-100". A total of 100 copies of this exclusive 100x100 wool carpet were woven.

The carpet reflects a map indicating the types of carpets characteristic of the Azerbaijani regions, lines from Samed Vurgun's poem "Azerbaijan", which the national leader Heydar Aliyev liked to recite, his quote "I have been always proud and I am proud today of being an Azerbaijani" as well as a 3D signature.

The carpet will be available for purchase from the moment of its presentation, and this series will no longer be produced.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz