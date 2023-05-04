YayLand Fest charity fair opens in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

4 May 2023 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Another novelty from Nargis Fund!

YayLand Fest charity fair has opened its doors to Baku residents and the city's guests of Baku.

Since 2013, the Nargis Fund has been the organizer of "Cold hands, warm heart", the largest winter fair in Baku.

For the first time in its history, the Nargis Fund created a summer mood in the center of Baku by organizing a fabulous YayLand Fest fair on Fountain Square.

Most importantly, the financial support of YayLand Fest sponsors and all funds raised from the rental of houses built at the fair go to cover the cost of treatment and surgery for a group of children suffering from various diseases.

At the end of the fair, the financial report and detailed information will be posted on the fund's official website www.nargisfund.com and on social networks.

YayLand Fest is taking place on the Fountain Square from May 1 to June 15, 2023. It consists of 62 large and 20 small houses, 3 two-story restaurants, various kiosks and themed corners.

Visitors to the fair can purchase delicious Western and Eastern dishes at affordable prices, exclusive souvenirs, soft drinks and desserts, as well as discover an art installation, a photo zone, a 4D cinema, a fear room, new games and a labyrinth room.

At YayLand Fest, every guest can plunge into the world of a fairy tale. Here you can find elements of the English writer Lewis Carrol's novel "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland''.

At the fair opening ceremony, the guests were greeted by fairy-tale heroes, animators and dancers. The special guest of the day was People's Artist Natig Shirinov.

His Natiq rhythm group and music pieces, performed together with Umid Shirinov made an impression on local and foreign guests.

The official partners of the event are the Baku City Executive Power, Azərişıq OJSC, Bakı Abadlıq Xidməti, Azerbaijan State Advertising Agency, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Pasha Holding security service, Bakı Strafor Kəsim.

The charity fair is held with the support of the sponsoring companies Pasha Holding, Coca-Cola", M-10, Azercell, Xırta-Xırt, Atabey Çiğ Köfte, Xırdalan, Milla, Chocolatier, Azergold, ASCO, Şəhərdən Kəndə agritourism project, BirBank, Yango, Coffee 'n Joy, Bizim Tarla, Azərçay and Azerbaijan Programs of Anadolu University.

The charity fair will run daily from 11:00 to 23:00 until June 15, 2023. Entrance to the fair is free.

Ready to discover a real summer mood before the start of the sea season?

