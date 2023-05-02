Turkic World museums on spotlight in Hungary [PHOTOS]

The Turkic World museums are on the spotlight in Budapest, Hungary.

Well-known directors and senior specialists from the museums of the Turkic world were invited to take part in the panel of the Turkic World Museums, organized by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Hungarian Representative Office of the Organization of Turkic States, the Budapest Ethnographic Museum and the Union of Museums of TURKSOY, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event is timed to the 100th Anniversary of Vilmos Dioszegi, Hungarian ethnographer, who conducted researches on Turkic peoples and shamanism.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum director Shirin Malikova addressed the panel. In her speech, she stressed the importance of these traditional meetings in order to expand relationships between the museums of Turkic states.

The museum director highlighted the historical cultural ties between Hungary and Turkic world developing today in the course of time.

Note that the Carpet Museum regularly holds multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and numerous exhibitions.

The museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets. In 2019, the museum received a national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

Moreover, the museum has received a Certificate of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice for the fifth time and the Humay National Prize - another indicator of the museum's successful activities.

The Carpet Museum also successfully cooperates with many foreign museums and influential international organizations.

It also holds a number of exhibitions and scientific conferences to attract visitors of all ages, without exception, including visitors with disabilities. Around 70,608 people visited the museum last year.

The meeting was followed by panel sessions. At the first session, she made a detailed report "Museum and Visitor: Horizons of Cooperation", which covered essential aspects such as the Carpet Museum's work principles, meeting the modern requirements, its cultural and educational projects aimed to arouse visitors' interest to the ancient national heritage.

The report was welcomed with great interest. During the discussion, the museum director answered participants' questions.

Representatives from Turkiye, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries also made interesting reports.

They provided insight into the museum field and ethnographic research.

