National Carpet Museum to host lecture on birds image in carpet weaving

National Carpet Museum invites you to the lecture "Birds image in Azerbaijan's ancient art samples and carpets of the 19th-20th centuries" on April 8.

Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Seltanat Rzayeva will inform the lecture participants about the metal and ceramic products of the bronze and iron ages, as well as the bird images on Azerbaijani carpets, and their meanings, Azernews reports.

The Carpet Museum regularly holds multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and numerous exhibitions.

The museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

In 2019, the museum received a national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

Moreover, the museum has received a Certificate of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice for the fifth time and the Humay National Prize - another indicator of the museum's successful activities.

The Carpet Museum also successfully cooperates with many foreign museums and influential international organizations.

It also holds a number of exhibitions and scientific conferences to attract visitors of all ages, without exception, including visitors with disabilities. Around 70,608 people visited the museum last year.

