Nur Art House to display Ukrainian artist's art pieces

Ukrainian artist and art critic Yulia Tarasenko will showcase her artworks in Baku.

Her personal exhibition "If not for Geranium.." will open its doors at Nur Art House on February 22, Azernews reports.

Each piece of art has its own story, Yulia Tarasenko tells in metaphorical paintings created during her stay in Azerbaijan's capital city.

In her paintings, she shares her impressions of the centuries-old Baku city, its people, and its diverse culture that have left a deep mark on her life.

"As an art critic, I am always attracted by the artworks, the meanings of which go beyond the "framework" of the painting itself. Yes, the ambiguity in the interpretation of such paintings sometimes leads researchers to a dead end, but this is what art attracts. By showcasing my paintings, I would like to make it easier for future art historians in understanding the meanings and meanings of my art. So, I am very pleased to reveal my own point of view and to hear new interpretations," said Yulia Tarasenko.

Co-organised by NUR Art House and NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, the exhibition will run until February 26.

Recall that Yulia Tarasenko has recently conducted a lecture on the influence art has on one's worldview.

The lecture held at Cinema House was organised as part of the "Art as fitness for the brain" project, aimed at strengthening the process of generating new ideas and activating creative thinking. The project also contributes to aesthetic and intellectual enrichment.

The first meeting within the project discussed the power of art and its impact on people. The art critic also provided insights into different ways of thinking and seeing the world through paintings by some of the greatest artists, like Sandro Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael Santi, Albrecht Durer, and Rembrandt.

