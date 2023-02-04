"Love and Death" ballet astonishes Baku audience [PHOTO]

4 February 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

The ballet "Love and Death" has astonished the audience in Baku, Azernews reports.

A famous ballet was once again staged at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater to mark the 78th anniversary of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Polad Bulbuloglu.

The ballet by Polad Bulbuloglu is all about eternal love and the powerlessness of death before heroic deeds.

Honored Artists Nigar Ibrahimova, Samir Samadov, and Intigam Mammadov brilliantly demonstrated the feelings of the main characters under the baton of Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

This version of the ballet is choreographed by Russian Honored Art Worker Nadejda Maligina with production designer Russian artist Dmitry Cherbadzhi.

In 2010, the ballet in a new production by Nadejda Maligina was premiered at the Yekaterinburg State Opera and Ballet Theater.

Furthermore, this ballet version was successfully presented in countries like Turkiye and Germany.

At the end of the performance, Polad Bulbuloglu shared his impression of the ballet with the audience.

"First, I want to note the highly professional level of the ballet troupe and the orchestra of the Opera and Ballet Theater. As always, conductor Ayyub Guliyev was at his best. I was very pleased that the ballet was sold out and the audience enthusiastically accepted it. This ballet performance is one of the best gifts timed to coincide with my birthday from the theater staff. The performance once again clearly demonstrated the high level of our academic national culture. I am infinitely proud of all this," Bulbuloglu said.

Notably, "Love and Death" was staged in Baku for the first time in 2005.

The ballet was choreographed by Prof Vakil Usmanov of the Vienna European Ballet Academy. The ballet's art director was the famous artist Rafis Ismayilov.

In the same year, the ballet troupe performed with great triumph at Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg and the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.

