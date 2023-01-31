Azerbaijan to host Voice of Youth Festival

31 January 2023 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Voice of Youth Festival will be held in Azerbaijan as part of the National Youth Day celebrations, Azernews reports.

The festival will take place in Baku and Ganja on February 1-8 with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The main purpose of the festival is to increase the young people's interest in art and culture, encourage their creative activity as well as to discover young talents.

Every year, the festival brings together young people from all over the country.

Within the Voice of Youth Festival, talented youth will perform at the country's leading theatrical and concert venues.

The festival program includes meetings with young mugham singers, vocalists, ashugs, instrumental performers, dancers, ballet dancers, and actors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz