Late composer Musa Mirzayev's music sounds in Baku [PHOTO]

31 January 2023 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The State Philharmonic Hall has devoted a concert to Musa Mirzayev, a prominent national composer, who would have turned 90 this year, Azernews reports.

Mirzayev's compositions are varied in musical styles. He composed symphonies for orchestra, various concertos for violins, musical poems, including "Poem-Nocturne", a fantasy poem "Legend of Lankaran", etc.

Some of his musical works were performed by the All-Union Radio Orchestra and the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra. Mirzayev also edited Afrasiyab Badalbayli's ballet "Maiden Tower '' and presented the edition to the audience in 1999.

In 1992, Rector of the Baku Musical Academy Farhad Badalbayli invited the composer to teach at the academy.

In 1959, he became a member of the Azerbaijani Union of Composers. In 2012, at the 9th congress of the union, he was elected a member of the board of directors.

Musa Mirzayev was also an artistic director of the State Philharmonic Hall, where his memory has been recently commemorated.

The concert soloists Honored Artists Aygun Mubariz (soprano), Chinara Heydarova (qanun ), Rovshan Amrahov (violin), Ilyas Mirzayev (piano), Emin Eminli (tar) and Jafar Hasanov (drums) performed the composer's works under the baton of People's Artist Fahraddin Karimov.

The memory of the composer was also commemorated in the Alley of Honor with the participation of the Culture Ministry leadership, well-known art and culture figures.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz