Latvian Charge d'Affaires presents books to Azerbaijani National Library [PHOTO]

The Latvian National Library has presented a set of books to the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Central Library, Azernews reports.

The books were handed over to Azerbaijan National Library by Latvian Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Vija Buša.

During the meeting, Vija Buša spoke about the Latvian-language school founded in Azerbaijan at the beginning of the last century and its activities. She proposed to organize a joint exhibition with the Azerbaijani National Library.

Director of the National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov presented books published in the Azerbaijani and English languages to Latvian Charge d'Affaires. Karim Tahirov stressed that the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library will do everything possible to implement such a project in 2023.

Founded in 1922, Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library houses books, printed materials, newspapers, maps, dissertations, and various records.

The hall has been provided with alphabetical catalogs of books in different languages. The rare books, as well as the books about Azerbaijan covering the period until 1920 are stored in the rare book and library museum.

