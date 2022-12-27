Icherishahar visitors flock to Magic Fortress Fair [PHOTO]

27 December 2022 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani citizens and foreign guests have wasted no time getting in the festive mood. Icherishahar visitors are strolling through the streets of the Old City to find perfect handmade gifts at Magic Fortress Fair, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by Small Business Development Agency(SMBDA) and Icherishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the fair supports micro and small enterprises by expanding their marketing opportunities.

In their remarks, Small and Medium Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Icherisheher Reserve's Board Chairman Shahin Seyidzada, and MP Vugar Iskanarov stressed that such events contribute to expanding sales opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

They emphasized the importance of expanding relationships between suppliers.

The fair sells products and handicrafts made by more than 70 entrepreneurs and artisans.

Here you can find unique handmade gifts, beautiful accessories, toys, decor items, and even feed on delicious street food.

The Magic Fortress Fair will run until January 17, 2023.

