Czech cultural landmarks highlighted in Baku [PHOTO]

23 December 2022 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

By Laman Ismayilova

Another photo project has been presented within "Architectural Masterpieces of the World", which demonstrates architectural styles typical for different countries, Azernews reports.

Aydin Sadixov told Azernews that the project is designed for a period of two years and features separate events including photo exhibitions and presentations on the architectural masterpieces of different countries.

Each photo exhibition includes photographs of the architectural and historical sites included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

This time, the photographer has delighted curious travelers with another series of works in partnership with the Italian-Azerbaijani Design Center in Baku.

The exhibition opened its doors at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, showcasing architectural masterpieces of the Czech Republic.

The embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan acted as the organizer of the second event within the project.

The exhibition presents 40 photo works captured by Aydin Sadixov in Czechia and invites viewers to take a fascinating journey through the country's historical sites.

The central place in the presented exposition was given to the photographer's works, shot in Prague, Brno, and other cities.

The Czech Republic is one of the most beautiful countries in Western Europe with a significant variety of natural resources and incredible architectural beauty.

Many turbulent historical events bypassed most of the historical and architectural sights of the Czech Republic, thereby helping to ideally preserve the magnificent buildings from the Romanesque era to the present.

Western European architecture cannot be imagined without the Gothic of the Czech Republic and Moravia, Czech palaces, cathedrals, and castles of the Baroque and Rococo era, postmodern buildings.

Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, professor Gulchohra Mammadova, Deputy Head of Mission of Czech embassy Daniel Putik, director of the Italian-Azerbaijani Design Center Farid Karimov and project author and curator Aydin Sadixov addressed the opening of the exhibition.

Sadixov conducted an interesting and exciting tour through photographs.

He informed the exhibition visitors about interesting historical references, construction features, architectural style, and exciting legends about the historical sights in the Czech Republic.

He also answered all the questions asked by event participants, who listened to them with great enthusiasm.

Known as one of the world's oldest cities, Prague is home to numerous historical and cultural monuments.

The history of the city goes back thousands of years and all tourist guides of the world call Prague a large and historical open-air museum.

The whole of Prague breathes history, practically within the walls of every old house, behind every corner, ancient legends live in every courtyard.

Every brick of buildings and every stone of the narrow streets here is steeped in history and ancient urban legends.

Behind the threshold of every door lies a secret, in every basement, under every roof something mysterious and mysterious is hidden. mystical and enigmatic.

The foundation of the city goes back to the well-known legend about the Slavic princess Libussa, an ancestor of the Premyslid dynasty and the Czech people as a whole.

According to legend, she was the youngest but wisest of three sisters, who became queen after their father died; she married a plowman, Premysl, with whom she founded the Premyslid dynasty, and prophesied and founded the city of Prague in the 8th century.

Over its centuries-old history, this city has been replenished with architectural masterpieces of different times, striking with the splendor of ancient and modern architecture.

The interweaving of architectural styles is especially noticeable in the central part of the city, where the quarters of Gothic and Baroque buildings, Romanism and Renaissance buildings, and Art Nouveau houses are perfectly preserved.

The project curator said that Prague is in its way a magnificent Gothic architectural style.

Gothic style was especially common in the Middle Ages. It was during that time many rulers tried to leave a memory of themselves and erect a large-scale structure in this architectural style.

Pointed spiers, tall, elongated windows, and ornately carved reliefs adorning the walls and roof are distinctive architectural elements of this style.

A striking example of this style is the legendary St. Vitus Cathedral - a pinnacle of the Gothic architecture of the Czech Republic.

The cathedral is located in Prague Castle and was built from 1344 to 1929.

Architecture elements of buildings in the Old Town also deserve special attention.

Almost every house is distinguished not only by architecture but also by unique signs.

House signs served as landmarks in the Middle Ages. They first appeared in Prague in the 14th century. For people who could not write and read, these images served as a city map. Signs identified houses and the profession of their owners.

The first house signs were images of animals, fish and birds, trees and flowers, and various tools. The signs of the houses also indicated the history or legends associated with them.

After viewing the exposition, the guests of the event attended the presentation "Czech Cultural Landmarks and Their Protection" held at Italian-Azerbaijani Design Center.

During the presentation, Daniel Putik provided insight into the Czech historical sites and their main architectural features.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Czech Embassy also listed a number of interesting examples of the restoration of historical masterpieces in the Czech Republic.

The presentation was accompanied by bright modern and historical photographs.

After the end of the presentation, Daniel Putik answered all the questions asked on the topic.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz