Rauf Hajiyev's music evokes incredible surge of emotions [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has marked Rauf Hajiyev's centenary with a marvelous concert, Azernews reports.

The gala night in honor of the national composer was co-organized with the support of the Ganja Executive Authorities and the Ganja City Cultural Department as part of Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival.

The large-scale festival was organized in accordance with the presidential order to honor the rich musical legacy of the composer.

In their remarks, Ganja City Cultural Department chief Vasif Jannatov and the Culture Ministry employee, musicologist Turan Mammadaliyeva stressed the festival's importance in promoting Rauf Hajiyev's music.

Rauf Hajiyev is the author of nearly 100 songs, like My Azerbaijan, Spring is coming, Baku, Leyla, around 20 symphonic and classical compositions, six ballets, and nine operettas as well as soundtracks for twenty movies.

His lyrical songs in a patriotic spirit, combining national motives and modern style, entered the repertoire of famous performers and played an important role in the development of the song genre.

The Chamber Orchestra, directed by People's Artist Rafayel Bayramov and Khamsa Variety Ensemble under the baton of Shahriyar Tagiyev, presented a rich and diverse concert program.

For the first time, Rauf Hajiyev Girls' Dance Miniature For Chamber Orchestra.

People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist Kamala Tagizada, Khamsa Variety Ensemble soloists Ali Mammadov, and Rustam Jafarov, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, vocalists Leyla Mammadova, Elmir Pishnamazzada, and Vasif Bayramov performed Rauf Hajiyev's most famous compositions. Their performance caused an incredible surge of emotions among the audience.

Notably, Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival will run in Baku and Ganja cities until December 27.

The music festival features the composer's works as well as a scientific and creative discussion dedicated to the memory of Rauf Hajiyev.

Festival concerts, performances, and events are being held at Heydar Aliyev Palace, the State Academic Musical Theater, the State Museum of Musical Culture, the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall as well as International Mugham Center.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz