Azerbaijan's eminent composer turns 75 [PHOTO]

14 December 2022 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's eminent composer Frangiz Alizada turns 75 this year.

The composer has significantly contributed to the development of Azerbaijani music.

She successfully promotes Azerbaijan's national values in the international arena.

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Berlin hosted a spectacular concert in honor of the composer, Azernews reports.

The musical evening was organized by the Azerbaijani embassy in Germany.

As part of the event, the guests were shown a film about the composer's legacy.

Firangiz Alizada is best known for her works which combine the musical tradition of the Azerbaijani Mugam and XX-century western compositional techniques, especially those of Arnold Schonberg and Gara Garayev.

Her musical pieces were performed at festivals in Stockholm, Warsaw, London, Heidelberg, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Bonn, and Cologne. She is also engaged in teaching in Azerbaijan and other countries.

During the concert, listeners were presented with Frangiz Alizada's musical pieces Dance, Dastan, Impuls, and other compositions.

The musical pieces performed by the ensemble of the Union of Composers left nobody indifferent.

