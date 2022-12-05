NARGIS Publishing House presents new exhibition NARGIS CITY

5 December 2022 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Once again on 5th of December gingerbread city will open in Port Baku Mall.

Annually NARGIS Publishing House organises big scale exhibitions in Azerbaijan and beyond.

This year, the opening of the venue coincides with a ten-year anniversary of NARGIS Magazine. Ulviyya Mahmud, the editor-in-chief, is the brains behind the project.

Main goal behind this exposition is sharing joy and setting the Holiday mood. Every guest of the exhibition will surely enjoy the beauty of this magical gingerbread city.

Children from orphanages, shelters, elementary and high schools will be welcomed at the exhibition daily.

The installation depicts main sights of our beautiful city alongside various facilities: a port, subway, railway, bank, school, business center, to name a few. The most talented confectioners in the country participated in the creation of this incredible masterpiece.

NARGIS team expresses sincere gratitude to Mastercard, Port of Baku, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Ministry of Emergency Situations of AR, ABB Bank, Chenot Palace Gabala, Coca-Cola Azerbaijan, Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Azerbaijan Marine and Engineering Consultants LLC, Veysəloğlu, Referans Medical Group, Oxbridge Academy, Yango, ALOE Pharm and Beauty Pharmacy Chain, Megastore supermarket chain, Baku Transport Agency, Peugeot Azerbaijan, ”Baku Metropolitan” CJSC and Baku Roses for their support without which this project would never have happened. Furthermore, we would like to highlight State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their invaluable contribution to accurate creation of the city layout and guidance throughout the entire process.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Port Baku Mall for providing the exhibition premises.

Along the exposition you will find a number of QR-codes, with the help of which you can get more information on our partners from their websites.

The exhibition will run till January 15, 2023. There is no entrance fee.

---

