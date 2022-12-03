More Azerbaijan's cultural elements inscribed on UNESCO List [PHOTO]

3 December 2022 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

More Azerbaijani cultural elements have been included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Azernews reports.

The nominations were accepted at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO.

Azerbaijan's pehlevanliq culture: traditional zorkhana games, sports and wrestling were inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

At the same time, the multinational cultural element of "Telling tradition of Molla Nasreddin Anecdotes" jointly prepared by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan as well as tea culture: a symbol of identity, hospitality and social interaction in Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as multinational cultural element of "Sericulture and traditional production of silk for weaving" jointly prepared by Azerbaijan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye and Afghanistan, were inscribed to UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

As for now, Azerbaijan has 19 elements on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Speaking at the session, head of the Azerbaijani permanent delegation to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev stressed that Azerbaijan's cultural elements included in the UNESCO list have ancient roots. He also thanked the countries who took part in the joint submissions.

German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann congratulated Azerbaijan in a tweet.

"Gəl bir çay içək, söhbətimiz şirin olsun. Come, let’s have tea and sweeten it with love and good conversation. The culture of çay (tea) has been inscribed on the Intangible Heritage List of UNESCO. Congratulations Azerbaijan!," he wrote.

Notably, Azerbaijan and UNESCO have been enjoying successful cooperation since 1992.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijani cultural sites have been included in UNESCO's World Heritage List, including Icharishahar (Old City) with Maiden Tower, Shirvanshah's Palace, Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, etc.

Moreover, the Pomegranate Festival and Art of miniature were inscribed in UNESCO Representative List in December 2020.

Shaki, an important city at the crossroads of the historic Silk Roads was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee held in Baku.

In 2021, Lankaran District was included in the UNESCO list "Network of Creative Cities".

UNESCO also honors Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities like the poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, Fikrat Amirov, great philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, etc.

