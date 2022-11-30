Musical Theater delights theater lovers with numerous productions [PHOTO]

30 November 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Musical Theater has delighted theater lovers with numerous productions within the Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Director of the Gusar State Lezgi Drama Theater Aliyar Aliyev pleased the audience with the play "Pony" by Kazakh playwright Murat Kolganat.

Headed by Tarlan Abdullayev, the Lankaran State Drama Theater presented Ilgar Fahmi's play "Bloody Narrative" while Mikail Mikailov's YUG Theater staged a play "Clown Bizzz" based on the work of the Romanian writer Matei Visniec "Old clown wanted".

People's Artist Vagif Asadov's solo performance "Pistachio Tree" based on Maksud Ibrahimbayov's work was shown out of competition as part of the festival.

In addition, Iosif Bakuradze's Georgian Movement Theater held a training on improvisation.

The jury members held a meeting with the participants and guests of the festival to discuss theater performances.

The jury consisted of Honored Art Worker, theater critic, professor Israfil Israfilov (jury chairman), Professor of the Chukurova State Conservatory (Turkiye), People's Artist Jahangir Novruzov, Honored Art Worker, theater critic, Professor Aydin Talibzada, Honored Art Worker, director Mehriban Alakbarzada, Honored Art figure, writer-playwright, Professor Ali Amirli.

The Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays took place in Baku on November 25-30.

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry and Teatro.az, the festival's second edition was dedicated to the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

Some 12 short plays out of 20 were included in the festival program, including six theater productions, staged by Baku theaters, two theater plays staged by independent theaters, and four by state theaters operating across districts of the country.

Moreover, the puppet theaters also submitted applications for the Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays.

The festival program also included six out-of-competition performances and a play based on Leo Tolstoy's Kreutzer Sonata staged by the Kote Marjanishvili State Academic Drama Theater (Georgia).

The Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays was not limited only to theater performances.

The festival, which drew fifty foreign guests, featured master classes, training, and panel discussions with the participation of famous theater experts.

Within the framework of the festival, the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts organized a master class led by Professor of the Cukurova Turkish State Conservatory, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Jahangir Novruzov on the application of the method of practical analysis based on Anton Chekhov's short plays "Bear" and "The Proposal".

