Famous tar musician to perform in USA & Turkiye

Famous tar performer Arslan Novrasli will tour the USA and Turkish cities from November 27 to December 10, Azernews reports.

Concerts in the USA are timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the US-Azerbaijani diplomatic ties.

Each concert program has its own dramaturgy, its own repertoire, and specific ensemble composition.

The musician included in his repertoire musical pieces by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, jazz, and national compositions that will sound in Washington, Oklahoma City, New York, as well as Istanbul and Ankara.

Concerts in Turkiye are organized at the special invitation of the CSO ADA Ankara to mark the 100th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov.

During the concerts, Arslan Novrasli will be accompanied by Honored Artists Nargiz Aliyeva (piano), Ruslan Huseynov (bass guitar), as well as Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha), Nijat Aslanov (piano), and Elvin Bashirov (percussion). American musicians will also take part in the concerts.

In addition to concerts, Arslan Novrasli is also planning to hold master classes.

Recall that Arslan Novrasli's solo projects focus on the promotion of Azerbaijani music. Thus, the slogan "Promotion of Azerbaijani music by word and music" is one of the main missions of the series of these concerts.

Ph.D. in Art History, musicologist Aybaniz Novrasli will make an opening speech at the events.

Aybaniz Novrasli is also the organizer and speaker of the round table to be held in Ankara in order to promote national music.

The round table will also provide insight into the evolution of tar playing in Azerbaijan and Arslan Novrasli's innovative principles of tar playing.

