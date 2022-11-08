Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art promoted in SKorea [PHOTO]

8 November 2022 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

National Carpet Museum Director Shirin Malikova has represented the country at the 2022 Keimyung International Conference on the Silk Road and Central Asia in Daegu, South Korea, Azernews reports.

The conference was held under the topic "Carpet Weaving: History and Beauty of the Silk Road" organized by Keimyung University. Shirin Malikova delivered the presentation on "Carpet Weaving in Azerbaijan: A Look Through the Centuries" along with 20 researchers from the USA, Italy, South Korea, Australia, Pakistan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

The Carpet Museum director gave insight into Azerbaijan's carpet-weaving traditions in her speech. She spoke about the characteristic features of the national carpets woven in different techniques and the symbolic meaning of their ornaments. Dr. Malikova pointed out that Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art has an ancient history.

Through the centuries, carpet weavers across the country weaved eye-pleasing carpets and magnificent rugs. Nowadays, the world's largest museums store national carpets reflecting the Azerbaijani people's original outlook and artistic taste.

Shirin Malikova also touched upon the Carpet Museum projects aimed at preserving, promoting, and developing Azerbaijani carpet weaving art. The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum regularly holds multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and numerous exhibitions. She also praised the high attention the Azerbaijani state attaches to carpet weaving art. Her presentation was met with great interest by the conference.

In conclusion, the Carpet Museum director presented the museum's publications to the library of Keimyung University.

