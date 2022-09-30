Qalaaltı to host XAZART art symposium [PHOTO]

30 September 2022 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

XAZART art symposium will take place at Qalaaltı Hotel & SPA on October 7-15, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event will be held in the heart of nature, at the foot of the mountain with Chiraggala fortress, at a monument of IV-V centuries. The fortress was a part of an ancient line of defense stretching from Derbent to Baku.

The main purpose of the art symposium is to identify current trends in the visual arts with the participation of the wide public and to popularize modern painting among a wide audience.

The event is co-organized by Leyla Khazary ArtGallery and Qalaalti Hotel & Spa with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The participants of the symposium are talented artists including Anar Huseynzade, Anar Yolchuyev, Diana Aliyeva, Eldar Babazada, Elnur Maxmudov, Abulfaz Farajoglu, Farhad Yalguzag, Inna Kostina, Mir Azer Abdullayev, Rafail Aliyev, Sanan Eynullayev, Tarana Seyid, Zohrab Salamzada, who are well known to art lovers. Among invited guests are famous artists working outside Azerbaijan as well.

In addition to the acclaimed artists, the symposium will be attended by honorary guests coming from various art fields.

The event organizer, Leyla Khazar ArtGallery, has been promoting the works of artists for years.

The gallery organizes individual exhibitions in Azerbaijan and initiates many innovations in the world of art.

Leyla Khazar ArtGallery shows documentaries about art and holds thematic exhibitions and performances by fine art masters.

Moreover, the gallery organizes virtual exhibitions, conferences and auctions, painting courses, and lectures.

Leyla Khazar ArtGallery is the biggest private gallery in Baku with an exhibition square of 250 sq.m.

Artrium special series of exhibitions has been launched by the gallery in cooperation with Qalaaltı Hotel & SPA since last summer.

At this exhibition every month a new artist presents his work. The first exhibition, called restART, was dealing with the works of Mir Azer Abdullayev.

Each artist will bring his own world and his own vision to the symposium. The artists will familiarize the audience with his artworks.

Various areas of painting and abstract and classical works will be presented as part of the symposium.

The event is held with the aim of giving new momentum to the artistic life in the various parts of Azerbaijan, increasing the creativity of local talents, and creative ties between the capital and regions, as well as familiarizing foreign guests with the local art and cultural life of the country.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

