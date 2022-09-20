Armenia destroyed 993 educational institutions in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories - official

20 September 2022 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Armenians destroyed 993 educational institutions in the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories, Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Firudin Gurbanov said during an event on ‘Cultural economy in Azerbaijan: Shusha - development impulses’, Trend reports.

"Besides, over 600 cultural institutions, including museums and music schools, operated in Karabakh. Work is underway to restore them, and some of them have already been restored," Gurbanov noted.

He also noted the great influence of the education and science sector on the development of the economy as a whole.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz