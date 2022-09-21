Azerbaijan's largest mosaic gratifies & delights the cockle of heart

21 September 2022 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Mesmerizing mosaic has taken its place among the art forms.

Made of small pieces of colored stones, glass, or ceramics, mosaics could be found in Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome.

Since then, mosaics have been used to decorate the walls and ceilings of religious buildings and palaces.

Mosaic art has been widespread on the territory of Azerbaijan since ancient times.

In the Middle Ages, mosaics decorated many buildings in Azerbaijan. The famous Palace of Shaki Khans is also decorated with colored mosaics.

The main facade of the building includes windows, and doors, decorated with the smallest, multi-colored glass, laid between wooden pieces and divided into geometric shapes.

Speaking about mosaic art, it is impossible not to mention the largest mosaic of the former USSR, covering an area of ​​700 square meters.

The mosaic at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex was constructed between 1977-1990, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The sports complex was decorated with various decorative elements, but the most striking of them, of course, is the mosaic panel created by Oktay Shikxaliyevand Shamil Buksayev.

The mosaic panel covers almost the entire second floor of the building.

The country's largest mosaics still leave an indelible impression on everyone.

The mosaic consists of many panels reflecting Azerbaijani traditions, folk tales, abstract compositions, and other important elements.

This beautiful panel brilliantly demonstrates the richest traditions of Azerbaijan's medieval miniature painting.

In 2006, renovation work began on the territory of the complex. In 2015, on the eve of the first European Games, the complex was opened after major repairs.

The mosaic continues to please the eye of everyone who visits Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex today.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz