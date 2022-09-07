Baku to host book exhibition

7 September 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A book exhibition will be held in Baku on September 9-11, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The event is co-organized by Azerbaijani Publishers Association and Nizami District Executive Authorities to honor the memory of Nuraddin Mammadli, the owner of Bakumoz book house, who died in a road accident.

The Knowledge book exhibition will be held in the Heydar Aliyev park in Nizami District.

School supplies, test kits, bags, as well as artworks will be sold at the exhibition.

Twenty-four publishing houses and stores to participate in the exhibition have provided up to 80 percent discounts on their products.

Autograph sessions of writers, poetry sessions, live music, and master classes will be organized as part of the event.

