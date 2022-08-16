BBC World to air first episode of "Wonders of Azerbaijan" series

16 August 2022 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

BBC World will air the first episode of "Wonders of Azerbaijan" series on August 20, Azernews reports, citing BBC Word.

"In the desert-like plains of Gobustan in Azerbaijan, historian Bettany Hughes uncovers extraordinary rock art, dating back 40,000 years, a testament to a busy thoroughfare. She then heads north, to Shaki, an important stop for merchants traveling on the ancient Silk Road, and meets weavers still making silk in the traditional way. Bettany explores the remarkable palace of glass built from the riches that the silk trade generated," the announcement reads.

The program is hosted by Bettany Hughes, an English historian, author and broadcaster.

In the first episode named "The Silk Roads", Bettany Hughes is expected to visit Gobustan, before heading to Shaki city.

Gobustan is considered one of the most unique places both in terms of the number and preservation of such images and in terms of the coverage of such a large historical period.

People have settled in these territories many centuries ago. The natural conditions were completely different 20,000-25,000 years ago.

Gobustan rock carvings were discovered in 1939 at the foot of the mountain Djingirdagh and on the top of Yazili Tepe.

The rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of the sun and stars.

Rightly called the architectural reserve of the country, Shaki is home to multiple historical sites, including caravanserais, ancient mosques, and much more.

Gelersen-Gorersen fortress, Sheki Juma, Omar Efendi mosques, Narin Gala, and the Palace of Shaki Khans are among some of the city's most popular historical sites.

In 2019, the Historic Center of Shaki with the Khan's Palace was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This majestic royal palace was built in the 18th century without a single nail with luxurious wall paintings and openwork windows.

Shabaka fills walls and window openings of halls and rooms in the Palace of Shaki Khans.

Stained-glass windows of central halls and side rooms open on the facade. These stained glass windows are a special feature of the palace's architecture.

The summer residence is renowned for its majestic interior. Large portions of the facade of the residence, including the entire southern elevations of the central halls on both floors, are covered by a mosaic of colored glass set in a wooden latticework (shabaka).

The interior walls of the residence are covered entirely with frescoes painted at different times during the eighteenth century.

