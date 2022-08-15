Hilal Baydarov's film awarded in Switzerland [PHOTO]

15 August 2022 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Hilal Baydarov's film "Sermon to the Fish" has been awarded at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland, Azernews reports.

The film received the Pardo Verde WWF Special Mention prize as well as an environmental award by the junior jury.

Recall that "Sermon to the Fish" was included in the international competition program. The film had its world premiere at the festival.

The film tells about a soldier who returns from war and finds everyone in his village has rotten due to a mysterious illness.

The only survivor, his sister, is also slowly rotting, with only a dog to keep her company.

The film was co-produced by Azerbaijan, Mexico, Switzerland, and Turkiye.

The scriptwriters of the film are Hilal Baydarov and Aisu Akjan. Cast: Rena Askarova, Orkhan Iskandarli and Huseyn Nasirov.

The Locarno International Film Festival is considered the fourth most important European film festival after Cannes, Venice, and Berlin.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz