ANIMAFILM announces films included in competition program

By Laman Ismayilova

The selection committee of the 5th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival is pleased to announce the list of films included in the competition program.

Around 230 films from 50 different countries were submitted to the festival.

The festival's director Rashid Aghamaliyev told Azernews that the selection committee accepted 75 films from 29 countries for the competition.

These films will compete in 1 local and 6 international categories. In addition, the Audience Award competition is announced this year.

The winner of the Audience Award will be determined by the audience, who can vote after screenings.

The 5th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will be held in Baku on September 7-11, 2022.

This year, the festival addresses the topic of climate change and calls for raising awareness of climate action.

Along with the screening and discussion of films related to climate change, a large charity campaign will be also organized within the festival.

All the funds obtained from the ticket sales of the festival will be used for planting trees. Ticket sales information will soon be announced.

