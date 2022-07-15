Young violinist wins music contest in France [PHOTO/VIDEO]

15 July 2022 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young violinist Dilshad Farhadzade has captivated the French listeners.

A seven-year-old musician won the Nouvelles Etoiles music competition for the second year in a row in the nomination "String and wind orchestral instruments", Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Dilshad Farhadzade is a second-grade student at the Bulbul Music School. Her music teacher is Lala Huseynova.

Nouvelles Etoiles is an international online music competition for young talents open to several specialties: song (classical and folk), piano, wind, and string instruments.

The main goal of the project is to identify and further professional support for talented children and adolescents, as well as to expand the scope of creative cooperation between France and other countries.

The music contest is organized by the International Cultural Association ARTIMA. The contestants were judged by video recordings. The jury included professors from music universities in France, Belgium, and other countries.

The gala concert of winners took place in Saint-Germain-des-Pres, one of the oldest churches in France.

The concert program was also attended by Nouvelles Etoiles laureates from France, Latvia, and Poland, who were accompanied by the UniArt Paris International Orchestra.

The audience gave young musicians a storm of applause.

