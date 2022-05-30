National pianists astonish music lovers [PHOTO/VIDEO]

30 May 2022 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani pianists Saida Zulfugarova and Vurgun Vakilov have thrilled music lovers in Baku, Azernews reports.

The concert took place at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall as part of the first Baku International Piano Festival.

The musicians were accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra conducted by conductor Valid Aghayev.

Saida Zulfugarova performed Edvard Grieg's Concerto in A minor for piano and orchestra. At the same time, young pianist Vurgun Vakilov astonished music lovers with Sergei Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2.

Saida Zulfugarova's artistic career clearly reflects her generous, curious, and enterprising personality: from her activities as a soloist to chamber music to collaborations with talented musicians.

Vurgun Vakilov is a classical pianist, whose name was written into the "Golden Book" of young talents, and is awarded a special monthly scholarship. In 2017, he was awarded the "Presidential Award for Youth". The pianist is currently studying at the École Normale de Musique de Paris "Alfred Cortot" (ENMP).

Notably, the first Baku International Piano Festival kicked off on May 20-27.

World-famous pianists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, and other countries took part in the festival.

