Flamenco-jazz band shines at Baku Piano Festival [PHOTO/VIDEO]

24 May 2022 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Los Aurora and Max Villavecchia have delighted the audience with incendiary music and dances, Azernews reports.

The musicians performed at the first Baku International Piano Festival held with the support of the Culture Ministry. The host of the evening was Tofig Hasansoy.

Los Aurora is a flamenco-jazz band that is revolutionizing the national and international music scene with a daring and personal proposal. A breath of fresh air in flamenco, a genre that has lost its fear of fusing with other aesthetics.

The pianist Max Villaveccia together with cantaor (flamenco singer) Pere Martínez, Javi Garrabella on bass, and Joan Carles Mari on drums, accompanied by Pol Jiménez and Miranda Alfonso on dance, have embarked on a musical adventure running through the most popular flamenco songs that surpass the most traditional sonorities to become impregnated with other genres.

Their sound starts from flamenco and moves towards jazz, the two styles that make up the DNA of this young group, moving away from the more classical sonority of the compositions on which it is inspired.

Founded by the Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli, the first Baku International Piano Festival will run until May 27.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov

For more information, please visit the festival's website. Tickets are available here.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz