By Laman Ismayilova

Young talents have performed a marvelous concert at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The concert "Shusha Mountains - Stars of Victory" was organized by the Baku Main Cultural to mark the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

The guests of honor included were veterans of the Karabakh war, soldiers who took part in the liberation of the country's territories from the Armenian occupation.

Students of the Honored Cultural Worker Tamilla Mammadova, teachers of the music school Svetlana Aliyeva and Ulduz Mammadova - presidential scholarship holder Jamil Sadizade, laureates of international and national competitions Abdulali Huseynli, Samira Jafarli, Zarintaj Gurbanzade and Orkhan Huseynov.

The works of Azerbaijani classics and folk compositions were accomponied by the State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev. The concert aroused great interest among listeners.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

