By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at the 59th Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition.

The Azerbaijani pavilion at the Venice Biennale is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on the theme "Born to love".

The pavilion showcases art pieces by seven national artists Zhuk (Narmin Israfilova), Infinity, Ramian Saadatkhan, Fidan Kim (Novruzova), Fidan Akhundova, Sabiha Khankishiyeva, Agdas Baghirzade.

Curated by Emin Mammadov, the exhibition "Born to Love" is a reinterpretation of the principles of the time, imbued with the history of Azerbaijani culture and trends in modern technology.

The author-artist Ramina Saadatkhan, whose work was featured in the exhibition, said she was proud to participate in the Venice Biennale for the first time.

The photographer and artist Agdes Bagirzade has presented "The other side of me" project as part of the Venice Biennale.

"As an Azerbaijani and as a photographer, I’m very proud of my participation in this festival, biennale. This became possible with the support and participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Indeed, it’s a great responsibility for us to represent Azerbaijan here," she said.

Since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing numerous projects to support the development of contemporary art and the creativity of young artists.

Azerbaijan has been participating in the Venice Biennale every two years since 2007. This year, Azerbaijan is represented for the eighth time at the Venice Biennale, one of the world's most prestigious exhibitions of contemporary art.

The 59th Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition will run until November 27.

