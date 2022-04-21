By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young pianist, presidential scholarship holder Jamil Sadizadeh has captivated the audience at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

At the concert, the pianist thrilled the listeners with works by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Fikrat Amirov and Elmira Nazirova.

The 14-year-old pianist studies in the class of Honored Cultural Worker Tamilla Mammadova at the Rauf Hajiyev Music School.

Laureate of international competitions in Azerbaijan, Spain, Estonia, Bulgaria and other countries, the pianist performed for the first time on the big stage at the age of ten.

The musician was accompanied by the Uzeyir Hajibayli State Symphony Orchestra conducted by People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev.

Photo Credits: Rustam Farman

